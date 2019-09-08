One fatality confirmed in Joburg CBD anti-foreigner protests

Police in Johannesburg confirmed on Sunday that there had been at least one fatality, with five people injured after protest action broke out in the Johannesburg CBD, with strong suggestions that it was linked to last week’s xenophobic violence.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed that police were trying to contain the violence in Jeppestown and Hillbrow, while a tweet from the police later on Sunday also confirmed that they had brought more control to the situation.
At least 16 people have been arrested.
#sapsGP Update: Police can confirm that the situation in Johannesburg CBD, Jeppestown and Hillbrow is currently under control. Police have heightened visibility since this afternoon and will continue to monitor the area to ensure that no further incidents of violence erupt. NP pic.twitter.com/C4XStDsQ6f
Protest JHB. pic.twitter.com/rrsUw64RgA
In a statement, the police had earlier cautioned church-goers, shoppers and commuters to stay away from the area around the MTN Taxi Rank and Johannesburg CBD following the latest incidents of attacks on businesses.
Buthelezi failed to calm down Xenophobic violence in Jeppe this morning and violence has spread to CBD. They're throwing bricks at WITS/UJ students and they're attacking everyone not just foreigners. @HermanMashaba @Julius_S_Malema @CyrilRamaphosa @SABCNewsOnline @News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/aZrxycJG7F
Police said a joint deployment made up of the SAPS and the JMPD had since this morning been closely monitoring Jeppestown and surrounding areas following notices of a gathering to be addressed by former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Jeppestown.
A crowd of about 1,200 hostel residents gathered at Murray Park and shortly into the address by Prince Buthelezi, a splinter group disrupted the address and left before proceedings were concluded.
Incidents of attacks on businesses were then reported in parts of the CBD where police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to restrain the growing crowd who attempted to move through the CBD via Bree and Twist Streets.
Many shops were closed while police remained on high alert to ensure minimum damages and criminality.
In the meantime, police remained on the ground and on high alert to ensure the safety of church-goers, shoppers and commuters who were caught up in the mayhem.
According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, the group marched from the corner of Berg and Jules streets and were said to be on their way to the Jeppestown Police Station. He said the crowds were en route to the station to lodge a grievance that was unknown to metro police.
“They damaged a glass from a container along the way and a bicycle from a cyclist on the way,” Minnaar said.
No arrests had been made and traffic in the city is not affected as metro police monitor the group, he added.
According to footage shared on Twitter, the crowds were seen singing and chanting with sticks and tree branches.
Other footage shows damaged windows from one of the buildings the people had marched past.
(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu and Charles Cilliers. Additional reporting News24 Wire.)
