Roets should be jailed for 30 days for apartheid flag tweet, argues Ngcukaitobi

Ngcukaitobi said the absence of an interdict did not mean that AfriForum had not committed contempt of court.
Judge Lamont asked Ngcukaitobi if Roets’ actions could be considered contempt of court since the display of the flag was not prohibited but only declared hate speech by the ruling.
In response, Ngcukaitobi argued that this interpretation would be too technical and narrow, as Roets’ actions deliberately undermined the authority of the judiciary contempt and should therefore legally constitute contempt of court.
The application continues to be heard.
Judge President Phineas Mojapelo ruled that badly intentioned public displays of the old South African flag, which its detractors often referred to as the “apartheid flag”, should be limited, since “gratuitous display” constituted not only hate speech but also harassment, and could be interpreted as an expression of white superiority, divisiveness, and severe racial prejudice. The flag was in use from 1928 to 1994 and was used by the Union of South Africa and its successor state, the Republic of South Africa, until 1994. (Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, ANA)
(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, ANA)