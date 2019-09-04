WATCH: Eyewitness details last moments of man shot in the back

Eyewitness Oleboheng Khumalo has detailed the events surrounding a 27-year-old man being shot in the back in Coronationville, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
In the footage, Khumalo claims the man was not involved in the ongoing protests but was a victim of an angry Somalian.
According to Khumalo, two deaths in Coronationville were sudden and unprovoked.
The 27-year-old was caught and killed in the crossfire on Tuesday while waiting for his laundry to dry, while another man met a similar fate hours later, only metres away.
“The boy (27-year-old) who got shot, he was just passing by because he was doing his washing inside there,” said Khumalo.
“Afterwards he went outside to buy something but one of the Somalians saw the people gathered around and grabbed a gun from one of his friends and started shooting at us. The boy ran for his life and went down a passage – that’s when he was shot.”
After the 27-year-old was shot from behind, the ensuing protests led to another shooting where a second man was gunned down metres away from the informal settlement where the first man was shot.
As Minister of Police Bheki Cele prepared to address hostel residents in Jeppestown, officers had to rush to a nearby neighbourhood where a fire was believed to be caused by hot oil at a spaza shop in Johannesburg.
Minutes later, Premier David Makhura, Gauteng Democratic Alliance leader Ghaleb Cachalia and other officials rushed to address Coronationville residents who had witnessed two deaths allegedly at the hands of spaza shop owners.
Makhura, who has been touring Johannesburg in the wake of further violence and looting linked to xenophobia, said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the Coronationville killings.
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said an investigation regarding the killings had been launched. He added that police would not jump to any conclusions before proper investigations were done.
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting by Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni)
