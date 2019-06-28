Man who allegedly assaulted pastor for wearing EFF cap turns himself in

The man who was seen attacking local pastor, Ron Rambebu, allegedly for wearing an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) cap, has been arrested.
Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed to Roodepoort Record that he handed himself over on Friday morning at the Roodepoort Police Station.
“The man faces a charge of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm,” said Makhubela.
ALSO READ: EFF warns racists: stop attacking us for we will retaliate
The video of Rambebu being assaulted made the rounds on social media. In the video, the man is seen approaching the pastor’s car and punching him.
Rambebu said he did not know why he was assaulted, but according to reports he received from the petrol attendants, he was attacked and called the k-word because he was wearing an EFF cap. The incident occurred last Friday at a garage on Ontdekkers Road.
Speaking to the Roodepoort Record on Friday morning, Rambebu said he hoped that the suspect would be denied bail.
“Our country does not need people like him. I hope the court does not grant him bail because we do not want him roaming our streets. I also wish that the court uses him as an example to send a strong message to all the racists out there,” said Rambebu.
Mike Motaung, the branch chairperson of the EFF, said they were happy with the arrest and fighting to ensure that the perpetrator did not get bail.
Makhubela said the man would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court soon.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.