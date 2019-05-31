Man dies after being hit by train in KZN

A routine patrol by community security guards led to the discovery of a man who had been badly injured after apparently being hit by a train sometime before 6.30am on Friday morning, reports Highway Mail.
Blue Security spokesperson Andrea Mathios said that the control room had been contacted by an armed response officer on a routine patrol in the Moseley area, who came across the man he described as “critically injured”.
Mathios said the man was found on the railway lines near the Fairfield turnoff. Listen as Mathios describes the scene. He has since succumbed to his extensive injuries.
Mathios said the man, who was still in a critical condition, had not been identified.
“If we do not find the next of kin, we are going to have a problem, because we have no information for this man,” said Mathios.
Communications officer for Moseley Neighbourhood Watch (MNW) Mark Swan said he had contacted shops and homes in the area in the hopes that someone might know who the man is.
“I have some of his belongings with me too, but unfortunately nothing to identify him,” he said, adding that anyone who might know the man could contact MNW on 083 268 1484.
