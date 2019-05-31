Family of grandmother abused by hospital staff to take legal action

The family of “Ouma” Martha Marais, the elderly woman who was tied up and left on the floor at the Mamelodi regional hospital has confirmed they will be taking “steps”.
“We will most probably go to the police this evening to open a case,” Marais’ granddaughter, Claudine Marais, told Pretoria East Rekord on Thursday.
“We are not going to leave this here.”
The 76-year-old granny had been referred to Mamelodi regional hospital because she was vomiting and unable to eat on Monday.
Claudine said her niece was waiting at the hospital the whole day to see her grandmother, but was told to wait for the visiting hours.
“The hospital has not made any contact with us whatsoever. They should have contacted us by now.”
She said the family would “definitely lay charges”.
“Sorry won’t take away the embarrassment. She is sick, elderly and has pins in her leg. I mean it is more than 12 hours later and no word from the hospital, they have no remorse.”
Pretoria East Rekord contacted the hospital, which confirmed the incident would be investigated.
“We are dismayed and appalled by this treatment of Miss Marais,” said hospital spokesperson Dr Thoabala Motjope.
“Restraining her in such a manner is both inhumane and insensitive. We will investigate this matter and those involved will be taken to task.”
Claudine said: “What would their excuse have been if we arrived this morning and she was dead. I mean she was admitted because she is not eating and elderly.”
