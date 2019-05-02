Moja Café apologises to waitress Ntshingila, says matter was resolved ‘amicably’

Moja Café has released a statement saying that an incident in which a female waitress was allegedly stripped naked in search of “stolen” money has been resolved “amicably”.
The Soweto-based restaurant made headlines in March after Nikita Ntshingila sent poet Ntsiki Mazwai a voice note in which she alleged a group of people walked out of the restaurant without paying their R3,000 bill due to management allegedly taking “too long” to print it out.
She was then accused of having stolen the money, an accusation which was investigated by a female colleague, who took her to another room and asked her to strip naked. She said she was even asked to remove her pad as she was on her period.
The matter seems to have been resolved as the statement said both parties were “satisfied” with the outcomes of the mediation process, adding that it had already started working on a few projects with Ntshingila.
It said: “Moja Café regrets and apologises profusely for the unfortunate incident involving our waitress, Nikita Ntshingila, in the past few weeks.
“The matter was resolved amicably through an independent mediation process. Both parties are satisfied with the outcomes. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, details thereof are confidential. Both parties appreciate and acknowledge your sentiments over this issue. In fact, Nikita Ntshingila and Moja Café have already started working together on various projects.”
