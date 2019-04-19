News Update 19.4.2019 09:20 am

Passover service ends in tragedy after 13 killed in KZN church collapse

Citizen reporter
The scene of the collapsed roof at a Pentecostal church in KZN on Thursday night. Image: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Worshippers gathered for a Passover service on Thursday evening at a Pentecostal church in Empangeni when the roof collapsed.

The Easter weekend has begun on tragic note, after the roof collapsed at a Pentecostal church in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night, reports EWN.

Preliminary reports tentatively point to heavy rainfall in the region degrading the infrastructure of the church in Dlangubo, Empangeni.

“The roof of the building collapsed because of heavy rains last night … at this point, we have a total of 13 fatalities,” said Lennox Mabaso, spokesperson for the KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Department.

Mabaso said the news was received with great sadness, and confirmed that 13 people had died in the collapse.

AFP reports that at least 16 people were injured in the collapse.

COGTA MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and officials are reportedly making their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Additional reporting by AFP

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

