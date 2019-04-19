Passover service ends in tragedy after 13 killed in KZN church collapse

The Easter weekend has begun on tragic note, after the roof collapsed at a Pentecostal church in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night, reports EWN.
#KZNChurch It's understood churchgoers gathered for a Passover session last night when the tragedy happened. @FaizelPatel143
— Radio Islam (@radioislam) April 19, 2019
Preliminary reports tentatively point to heavy rainfall in the region degrading the infrastructure of the church in Dlangubo, Empangeni.
“The roof of the building collapsed because of heavy rains last night … at this point, we have a total of 13 fatalities,” said Lennox Mabaso, spokesperson for the KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Department.
#KZNchurch A preliminary report has cited perpetual rain in the Northern KZN as part of the reasons for the collapse.
— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2019
Mabaso said the news was received with great sadness, and confirmed that 13 people had died in the collapse.
Such a tragedy.
13 fatalities
16 people treated by paramedics https://t.co/4AqUjicqtP
— Robert Mckenzie (@robz_mckenzie) April 19, 2019
AFP reports that at least 16 people were injured in the collapse.
COGTA MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and officials are reportedly making their way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.
Additional reporting by AFP
(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)
