Nicholas Ninow stable in hospital, says correctional services

The department of correctional services (DCS) on Monday said Nicholas Ninow – the man accused of raping a young girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in September last year – was stable in an external hospital, where he would likely be discharged soon.
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “According to our records, Nicholas Ninow reported at our health care facility in person for medical attention and was examined by DCS health care professionals who then recommended that he be transferred to an external medical centre for further examination.
“The department can confirm that remand detainee Ninow’s health is stable, waiting to be discharged back to our correctional facility.”
Nxumalo said DCS had noted with dismay a statement from civil rights movement #NotInMyName alleging that Ninow overdosed on drugs.
“Sadly, DCS was never asked nor engaged by the #NotInMyName on the circumstances which may have led to Mr Ninow being treated by medical professionals,” said Nxumalo.
Ninow’s trial has been scheduled from September 9 to 20 at the High Court in Pretoria. He was denied bail and is kept at the Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility in Pretoria.
In January, Ninow was referred for a 30-day mental evaluation at Weskoppies psychiatric hospital in Pretoria. He faces charges of rape, possession of drugs, assault with intent to do bodily harm, and intimidation.
The accused allegedly followed the little girl from the Dros restaurant’s play area to the toilets where he raped the child. The girl’s mother caught him in the act after she went looking for her daughter.
The court had previously heard that Ninow had mental issues, and had previously attempted suicide several times due to depression caused by bipolar disorder.
Police said the white powder they found on the accused was the drug Tik – medically known as methamphetamine – a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug.
– African News Agency
