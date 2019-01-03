 
General 3.1.2019 07:51 pm

UPDATE: Gauteng tops as national matric pass rate climbs to 78.2%

ANA
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga at a congratulatory breakfast with class of 2018 Top Achievers, Vodacom World, Midrand, 3 January 2019. Picture: Jacques Naude/ African News Agency (ANA)

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga at a congratulatory breakfast with class of 2018 Top Achievers, Vodacom World, Midrand, 3 January 2019. Picture: Jacques Naude/ African News Agency (ANA)

Gauteng achieved a 87.9 percent pass rate, with the Free State a close second with 87.5%, followed by the Western Cape and North West.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric pass rate has risen  to 78.2 percent, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced this evening.

The pass rate is a 3.1% improvement from the 75.1% achieved in 2017. A total of 400,761 candidates passed the 2018 NSC examination.

Motshekga made the announcement of the 2018 National Senior Certificate results this evening in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Gauteng achieved a 87.9 percent pass rate, with the Free State a close second at with 87.5%, followed by the Western Cape and North West fourth.

About 800,000 pupils wrote the 2018 NSC examinations.

The matric pass rate per province:

– Gauteng: 87.9%

– Free state: 87.5%

– Western Cape: 81.5%

– North West: 81.1%

Mpumalanga: 79%

KwaZulu-Natal: 76.2%

Northern Cape: 73.3%

Eastern Cape: 70.6%

Limpopo: 69.4%

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Visually impaired pupils among matric top achievers in SA 3.1.2019
UJ says no walk-in applications will be accepted 3.1.2019
Well done to the class of 2018 3.1.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.