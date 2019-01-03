UPDATE: Gauteng tops as national matric pass rate climbs to 78.2%

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric pass rate has risen to 78.2 percent, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced this evening.
The pass rate is a 3.1% improvement from the 75.1% achieved in 2017. A total of 400,761 candidates passed the 2018 NSC examination.
Motshekga made the announcement of the 2018 National Senior Certificate results this evening in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Gauteng achieved a 87.9 percent pass rate, with the Free State a close second at with 87.5%, followed by the Western Cape and North West fourth.
About 800,000 pupils wrote the 2018 NSC examinations.
The matric pass rate per province:
– Gauteng: 87.9%
– Free state: 87.5%
– Western Cape: 81.5%
– North West: 81.1%
Mpumalanga: 79%
KwaZulu-Natal: 76.2%
Northern Cape: 73.3%
Eastern Cape: 70.6%
Limpopo: 69.4%
– African News Agency (ANA)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.