News Update 12.12.2018 09:40 am

Witbank mother throws baby from car window

Samantha Traill
The mother who threw her baby out of a car window in Witbank.

The woman is expected to appear in Witbank Magistrates Court on Wednesday for her first court appearance, and has been charged with attempted murder.

She was taken to Witbank Police Station on Tuesday, where she was questioned and charged accordingly.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and brought traffic in Mandela Street, Witbank to a standstill, after the woman allegedly threw her two-month-old baby out of a car window, reports Witbank News.

The mother, who was travelling in a white BMW with someone who gave her a lift, threw her baby out of the window opposite Highveld Mall.

A bystander saw the incident unfold, and rushed to pick up the critically injured baby to take to a local doctor.

The vehicle the mother was travelling in was then stopped by angry eyewitnesses.

From the doctor’s rooms, the baby was transported by paramedics to Life Cosmos Hospital for further treatment.

The baby was treated by Dr Wayne Banks in the hospital’s causality unit.

Dr Banks has sent the baby for a CT scan and the results are still pending.

According to the paramedic that transported the baby, he is currently in good hands.

The mother was taken to Witbank Police Station where she was questioned, but allegedly refused to speak about the incident.

The baby is still recovering in Life Cosmos Hospital.

