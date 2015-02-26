Power cut damages court recorder

Zakhele Mavuso, 35, from Sibayeni village near the Swaziland and Mozambican borders, has pleaded not guilty, a Sapa correspondent reported.

Magistrate Edgar Moletsane told the court that he could not proceed with the case, however, because a power cut had damaged the recording machine in the morning.

On Wednesday, the victim’s aunt testified that the victim’s half-sister informed her that the victim visited Mavuso’s house regularly when coming from school.

“We went to Mavuso’s house to confirm the allegations. We were four waiting and I was so shocked when I saw her coming out of Mavuso’s room,” she said.

Mashele said when they asked what she was looking for or doing at the house she burst into tears and later disclosed that Mavuso was sexually abusing her.

Moletsane postponed the rape case to April 1 for judgment.