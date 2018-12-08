Power plant breakdowns increase likelihood of load shedding on Sunday – Eskom

An increase in breakdowns at Eskom’s power stations on Saturday has further affected the availability of sufficient generation capacity and load shedding will likely move to stage two on Sunday, the state-owned power utility said.

“As a result, we have been unable to build up the necessary reserves for the week ahead. We therefore regret to announce that up to stage two load shedding remains a high probability for [Sunday].

“As previously announced, there also remains a high probability of stage two load shedding for Monday, 10 December. We apologies for the late notification and the inconvenience this may cause,” Eskom said.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand,” it said.

For Eskom customers, load shedding schedules are available on the Eskom website.Eskom customers can also contact the customer contact centre at 0860-037-566.

– African News Agency (ANA)

