The old gates signed ‘The passage is forbidden, the object is guarded’ is seen near of entrance to the place with remains of the over-the-horizon radar system ‘Duga’ not far from city of Chernobyl, Ukraine, 25 September 2019. The over-the-horizon radar system Duga is placed not far of Chernobyl and was a part of the former Soviet Union missile defense radar network with early warning which operated to 26 April 1986 and stopped after the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster. The explosion of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the early hours of 26 April 1986 is still regarded as the biggest accident in the history of nuclear power generation. Facing nuclear disaster on unprecedented scale Soviet authorities tried to contain the situation by sending thousands of ill-equipped men into a radioactive maelstrom. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO