IN PICTURES: Afrika Tikkun Uthando Centre marches for children’s rights

Children, staff and supporters from the Afrika Tikkun Uthando Centre march, 5 June 2019, through the streets of Johannesburg raising awareness for children's rights during Child Protection Week, which runs until 9 June. The march highlighted that, that according to Minister of Police Bheki Cele, 2 600 children were murdered – 5% of the total murders – and 41% of all reported rape cases have been of children. Picture: Michel Bega
