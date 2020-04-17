Missing Persons 17.4.2020 01:27 pm

UPDATE: Journalist Oliver Meth found, to give police statement

Citizen reporter
UPDATE: Journalist Oliver Meth found, to give police statement

Oliver Meth

His last social media activity was seen on 6 April.

Journalist Oliver Meth has been found safe.

The 34-year-old said he was fine and that he had been taken to a healthcare facility to receive medical attention.

“From here I’ll report to the Florida SAPS to make a statement and will be resting then after,” he said.

His friends and family had taken to social media desperately seeking help to locate him after he went missing more than a week ago.

According to Florida SAPS missing persons circulation, he had last been seen at the Bree Street taxi rank on 8 April, where he was to get a taxi to his house in Parkview from Horizon View.

The 34-year-old was last seen wearing light blue denim jeans, black takkies and a multicolour jersey with the words ‘Kasie Certified’.

The SAPS has identified his distinguishing marks as a scar across the bridge of his nose and an indented cut-like scar on his outer right hand.

Meth recently opened up to The Citizen about the backlash he faced after allegations made on social media regarding his involvement in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successful CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency.

“The constant abuse is too much,” he said.

“On a daily basis, I am called ‘anti-black, defender of white monopoly capital, rented journalist, a spy and part of a media cabal’ – all because of the misconception created over the CR17 saga.”

Meth was revealed as one of those who received money from CR17 in a report on leaked campaign emails, but he had been transparent about his involvement in CR17 before the emails began circulating and said he was not a journalist but a student at the time he functioned as a freelance campaign consultant in 2017.

He said that the abuse on Twitter had affected his day-to-day life, with people screaming at him at public gatherings and social spaces. He said he now constantly feared being recognised.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three teenage girls believed to have drowned at Cebe beach, Eastern Cape 14.4.2020
Wilderness father, daughter and pets found after trying to camp through 21-day lockdown 3.4.2020
‘They opened a missing persons file immediately’ – police hold internal probe in Laticia Jansen case 28.1.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed

Business News SA government has not approached us, says IMF

World New York governor extends shutdown to May 15

Covid-19 MPs’ leave cancelled as parliament gears up to resume immediately

Covid-19 ‘We hang our heads in shame’ – Defence minister on alleged murder of Alex man


today in print

Read Today's edition