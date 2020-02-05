Limpopo man allegedly kidnaps toddler after argument with child’s mother

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Giyani in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt for a 30-year-old suspect who vanished after allegedly snatching a 19-month-old toddler from her mother at Shawela village, block 23, on Monday.

It is alleged that the toddler’s mother had visited the suspect when an argument ensued, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The suspect then allegedly snatched the child from her and disappeared into the nearby bushes.

The police were notified and a case of kidnapping was opened and a search operation activated.

“The police are calling on Moses Romeu to avail himself at any police station as it is believed he will assist in the investigations,” Ngoepe said.

The names of the mother and child were not released by the police.

The search operation and manhunt are still under way.

“The police request anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect or that can assist to locate the kidnapped child, to contact Captain Shilenge at 060 339 1420 or 082 451 7179 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Ngoepe said.

