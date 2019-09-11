Missing Persons 11.9.2019 01:11 pm

Limpopo teen Kgothatso Mpuru has been missing since Sunday

14-year-old Kgothatso Mpuru, who has been missing since Sunday. Image: Missing Children SA Facebook page

The 14-year-old was last seen attending a Sunday school session at a local church.

Fourteen-year-old Kgothatso Mpuru has been missing since Sunday. She was last seen leaving her home in Madifahlane village in Limpopo to attend a Sunday school session at a local church.

It is not known what Kgothatso was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to call the following numbers:

Mucklenburg SAPS on 015 615 1000 or Sergeant Mampuru on 082 833 2573, or Missing Children SA on 072 647 7464.

Remember, there is no waiting period to report someone as missing.

Information courtesy of Missing Children South Africa.

