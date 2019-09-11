Limpopo teen Kgothatso Mpuru has been missing since Sunday

Fourteen-year-old Kgothatso Mpuru has been missing since Sunday. She was last seen leaving her home in Madifahlane village in Limpopo to attend a Sunday school session at a local church.

It is not known what Kgothatso was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is urged to call the following numbers:

Mucklenburg SAPS on 015 615 1000 or Sergeant Mampuru on 082 833 2573, or Missing Children SA on 072 647 7464.

Remember, there is no waiting period to report someone as missing.

Information courtesy of Missing Children South Africa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.