Daily Lotto results: Friday, 02 July 2021

Tonight's Daily Lotto Jackpot is R500 000! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results for Friday 02 July, brought to you by The Citizen.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Here are the winning Daily Lotto results for Friday, 02 July 2021:

08, 10, 19, 24, 29

Winners:

Division 1 – Match 5: 2 winners (R280,331.30 per person)

Division 2 – Match 4: 418 winners (R308.90 per person)

Division 3 – Match 3: 13,168 winners (R19.60 per person)

Division 4 – Match 2: 127,591 winners (R4.90 per person)

For more details and to verify the Daily Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

How to play Daily Lotto in South Africa?

If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your betslip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone will be able to use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit so you can pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

What time does the Daily Lotto draw take place?

The Daily Lotto draws take place at 21:00 every evening and you can buy tickets up to 20:30.

Is there a winner everyday?

Yes. The jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no one matches all five numbers. When this happens the jackpot is split between everyone who matches two or more numbers.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play Daily Lotto section to find out more.