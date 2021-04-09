PowerBall results: Friday, 9 April 2021

Lotto results

R87 million up for grabs tonight. Here are your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results for Friday 9 April 2021, brought to you by The Citizen.

Get the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the PowerBall or PowerBall Plus results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Here are the winning PowerBall results for Friday, 9 April 2021:

PowerBall: 18, 31, 39, 45, 46 Powerball: 17

Here are the winning PowerBall Plus results for Friday, 9 April 2021:

PowerBall Plus: 2, 7, 10, 23, 39 Powerball: 3

For more details and to verify the PowerBall results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

