Lotto 20.2.2021

The Citizen
Lotto results: Saturday, 20 February 2021

Get your lotto results right here on The Citizen. Picture: iStock

R48 million up for grabs tonight. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 20 February 2021, brought to you by The Citizen.

Get your Lotto results with The Citizen as soon as they are drawn, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto results. We suggest that you verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Winning Lotto (R26 million) results for Saturday, 20 February:

Lotto: 3, 8, 16, 21, 38, 41.  Bonus: 45. 

Winning Lotto Plus 1 (R3 million) numbers for Saturday, 20 February:

Lotto Plus 1:  3, 12, 20, 22, 31, 33. Bonus: 37

 

Winning Lotto Plus 2 (R19.3 million) results for Saturday, 20 February:

Lotto Plus 2: 2, 3, 9, 18, 40, 44.  Bonus: 5

Click here for previous Lotto results.

Until when can I buy a Lotto ticket?

Lottery outlets close at 8:30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may be different for other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT.  Lotto Plus 1 and 2 each cost an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play Lotto on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

