Lotto 3.2.2021 09:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Get your lotto results right here on The Citizen. Picture: iStock

R32 million up for grabs tonight. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Wednesday, 3 February 2021, brought to you by The Citizen.

It’s Lotto time again, South Africa. And that means one thing, someone’s life can change for the better.

The Citizen brings you the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

  • The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R12 million.
  • The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R5.5 million.
  • The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R14.5 million.

Make your dreams come true by playing the National Lotto. PHANDA, PUSHA, PLAY!

The Lotto results are published as soon as possible after the draw and confirmation, guaranteeing the quickest and easiest way for you to check your ticket.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results and suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lotto website.

Here are the Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Wednesday, 3 February 2021:

Lotto: 07, 10, 18, 22, 36, 51 Bonus: 29

Lotto Plus 1: 14, 20, 22, 32, 38, 44 Bonus: 27

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 17, 27, 29, 50, 51 Bonus: 04

Check out previous Lotto results here. For more details and to verify the numbers, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 20:30 on the day of a draw which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ for from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much do I need to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT, with Lotto Plus 1 and 2 each costing an additional R2.50 per board. There are also other ways to play Lotto, including through your mobile and even through certain participating banks (T&Cs apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 2 February 2021 2.2.2021
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 30 January 2021 30.1.2021
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 29 January 2021 29.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition