Check your Lotto tickets because SA has two new multi-millionaires

National lottery operator, Ithuba has called on lotto players to check their tickets and to claim their prizes as the latest draw saw some striking it rich.

“We are excited to meet the first multi-million winners of the year and we urge them to make contact with us as soon as possible.

“I must emphasise that it is important for all players to check their tickets as we have more winners from other divisions too,” said Group CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza in a statement.

Two lucky winners scooped the first multi-million rand jackpot for 2021.

The Powerball winner purchased their ticket using the FNB banking app, with a R52 ticket wager and a manual selection method to land the winning numbers.

The Lotto Plus ticket was purchased at Turden Trading, at the Turf Club Road, in Turffontein. The player used an R80 ticket wager and a Quick Pick Selection method.

All winners of R50 000 and above must claim directly from the National Lottery Operator. Winners of up to R10 000 can claim from participating retailers; whilst winners of more than R10 000 claim from the South African Post office.

“The two new millionaires will receive trauma counseling and financial advice as part of ITHUBA’s winner services package to winners of R50 000 and above,” said Mabuza

