Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 2 January 2021

It’s Lotto time again, South Africa. And that means one thing, someone’s life can change for the better. The Citizen brings you the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R24 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R28 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R5 million.

Make your dreams come true by playing the National Lotto. PHANDA, PUSHA, PLAY!

The Lotto results are published as soon as possible after the draw and confirmation, guaranteeing the quickest and easiest way for you to check your ticket.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results and suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lotto website.