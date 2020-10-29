Check your ticket now as R82m jackpot winner scores big

National lottery operator Ithuba has called upon the latest Powerball Plus jackpot winner in the Eastern Cape to claim their prize.

The lottery operator said the lucky winner scooped R81 942 756 in the Tuesday, 24 October, draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Spar Fleet in Quigney, East London.

Ithuba said Tuesday’s winner used a ticket wager of R15 and opted for the manual selection method to land the winning numbers 6, 12, 17, 31, 43 and Powerball number 12.

Lotto Plus winners

Meanwhile, Ithuba has also appealed to two lucky millionaires this week to claim their share.

The two punters each won R7.2 million (their share of R14.4m) after playing the same numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

Ithuba spokesperson Busisiwe Msizi said both players struck it lucky on the Saturday, 24 October draw.

Msizi further said they both purchased their tickets for R20 and both selected the winning numbers manually.

“There has not been more than one millionaire jackpot winner since January 2018, when four people won a share of the R100 million lotto jackpot. While we have seen a number of winners in the same division pay out and even on the daily lotto jackpot, we have not had more than one millionaire jackpot winner from the same draw since 2018.

“We are intrigued that not only did the players win the same jackpot, but they both selected their numbers manually, with the same ticket wager amount. It’s amazing,” said Msizi.

The first ticket was purchased in Tsakane, Brakpan, while the other was bought in Lichtenburg, North West.

“We are appealing to players to check their tickets and contact us as soon as possible. We cannot wait to hear the story behind two of the luckiest lottery players,” Msizi concluded.

Additional reporting from News24 Wire

