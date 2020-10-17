Lotto 17.10.2020 09:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 17 October 2020

Citizen reporter
Get your lotto results right here on The Citizen. Picture: iStock

R34 million is up for grabs tonight. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday,17 October 2020, brought to you by The Citizen.

It’s Lotto time again, South Africa. And that means one thing, someone’s life could change for the better.

  • The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R16 million.
  • The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R6 million.
  • The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R12.6 million.

Make your dreams come true by playing the National Lotto. PHANDA, PUSHA, PLAY!

The Citizen brings you the Lotto results as soon as they are drawn, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

The Lotto results are published as soon as after the draw and confirmation, guaranteeing the quickest and easiest way for you to check your ticket.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results and suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lotto website.

Here are the winning numbers for Saturday, 17 October 2020

Lotto: 2, 4, 7, 28, 41, 48 . Bonus: 37.

Lotto Plus 1: 1, 24, 26, 38, 41, 46. Bonus: 29 .

Lotto Plus 2: 10, 11, 14, 27, 31, 50 .Bonus 01: 

Check out previous South African Lotto results here. For more details and to verify the numbers, visit the National Lottery website.

