Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 17 October 2020

It’s Lotto time again, South Africa. And that means one thing, someone’s life could change for the better.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R16 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R6 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R12.6 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Saturday, 17 October 2020

Lotto: 2, 4, 7, 28, 41, 48 . Bonus: 37.

Lotto Plus 1: 1, 24, 26, 38, 41, 46. Bonus: 29 .

Lotto Plus 2: 10, 11, 14, 27, 31, 50 .Bonus 01:

