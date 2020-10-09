PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 09 October 2020

It’s Powerball time again, South Africa. And that means one thing, someone’s life could change for the better.

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R19 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R68 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Friday, 09 October 2020:

PowerBall: 08, 21, 38, 41, 50. Powerball: 04.

PowerBall Plus: 09, 11, 32, 36, 46. Powerball: 18.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 20:30 on the day of a draw which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ for from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much do I need to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT, for PowerBall Plus it costs an additional R2.50 per board. There are also other ways to play PowerBall, including on your mobile banking app of participating banks (T&Cs apply).

