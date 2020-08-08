Lotto 8.8.2020 09:26 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 8 August, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 8 August, 2020

Get your lotto results right here on The Citizen. Picture: iStock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 8 August can be found below.

Lotto winning numbers:

13, 23, 25, 30, 47, 51. Bonus: 38.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

2, 8, 10, 17, 48, 49. Bonus: 52.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

3, 7, 11, 25, 43, 50. Bonus: 24.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R9 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R11.6 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R7 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 1 August, 2020 1.8.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 25 July, 2020 25.7.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 22.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition