Lotto 31.7.2020 09:08 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 31 July, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 31 July, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Friday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 31 July, 2020, can be found below.

PowerBall winning numbers:

06, 18, 30, 46, 48. Powerball: 11.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

05, 08, 09, 24, 29. Powerball: 12.

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R20 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R12 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 29.7.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 28.7.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 24 July, 2020 24.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely

Crime Northern Cape farm murders: ‘Boys, well done’ say relatives to police

Business Virus wreaks economic havoc as global cases top 17 million

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 315 deaths as SA approaches 500,000 case mark

Politics Mashaba might be surprised with the outcome of his new party – analyst


today in print

Read Today's edition