Lotto 22.7.2020 08:59 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 22 July, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 22 July, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Wednesday, 22 July, can be found below. Draw 2039.

Lotto winning numbers:

04, 07, 12, 13, 19, 52. Bonus: 46.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

06, 29, 33, 35, 47, 52. Bonus: 26.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

10, 11, 14, 28, 40, 44. Bonus: 51.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R32 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R6 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R2 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 21.7.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 18 July, 2020 18.7.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 17 July, 2020 17.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Analysis: How to get elite crooks in orange jump suits

Courts Lamola suspends Sexual Offences Court magistrate over ‘shocking sentences’

Covid-19 Scientists report that airborne coronavirus is probably infectious

Education Opening of schools: Motshekga awaits Cabinet approval for ‘consensus position’

Covid-19 Worldwide Covid-19 deaths exceed 600,000 as SA records 195 in last 24 hours


today in print

Read Today's edition