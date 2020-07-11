Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 11 July, 2020

Lotto 11.7.2020 09:23 pm

Citizen reporter
Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 11 July 2020 can be found below.

The lotto jackpot for July 11 is estimated at R 350 000.

Lotto winning numbers:

07, 20, 24, 36, 43, 52, bonus 11

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 

01, 21, 25, 29, 33, 46, bonus 23

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

14, 30, 36, 39, 43, 44, bonus 37

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

