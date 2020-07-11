Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 11 July, 2020

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 11 July 2020 can be found below.

The lotto jackpot for July 11 is estimated at R 350 000.

Lotto winning numbers:

07, 20, 24, 36, 43, 52, bonus 11

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

01, 21, 25, 29, 33, 46, bonus 23

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

14, 30, 36, 39, 43, 44, bonus 37

For more details, please visit the National Lottery's website.

