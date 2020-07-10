Lotto 10.7.2020 09:01 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 10 July, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Friday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 10 July, 2020, can be found below.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

11, 16, 44, 46, 50. Powerball: 1.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

7, 13, 23, 37, 39. Powerball: 7.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R21 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R153 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

