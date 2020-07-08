Lotto 8.7.2020 09:01 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 8 July, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 July, can be found below. Draw 2037.

Lotto winning numbers:

03, 08, 10, 16, 17, 43. Bonus:52 .

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

19, 21, 33, 40, 42, 45. Bonus: 09.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

11, 22, 28, 32, 35, 48. Bonus: 38.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R22 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R2 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R9 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

