Lotto 4.7.2020 09:08 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 4 July, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 4 July, can be found below. Draw 2036.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

8, 14, 15, 42, 44, 51. Bonus: 4.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

8, 23, 22, 35, 38, 48. Bonus: 25.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

3, 7, 23, 25, 27, 37. Bonus: 20.

Estimated Lotto jackpot: R19 million

Estimated Lotto Plus 1: R1 million

Estimated Lotto Plus 2: R8.2 million

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

