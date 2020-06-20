Lotto 20.6.2020 09:02 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 20 June, 2020

Citizen Reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 20 June, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 30 May, can be found below.

Lotto winning numbers:

06, 24, 28, 40, 45, 49 Bonus: 39

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

03, 10, 22, 29, 38, 43 Bonus: 13

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

16, 17, 19, 38, 49, 50 Bonus: 02

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R8 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R12 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R4.5 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition