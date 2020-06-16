Lotto 16.6.2020 09:01 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 16 June, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Tuesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 16 June, can be found below. Draw 1103.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

4, 26, 27, 29, 41. PowerBall: 15.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

4, 11, 18, 22, 46. PowerBall: 10.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R52 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R125 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

