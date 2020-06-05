Lotto 5.6.2020 09:09 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 5 June, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 5 June, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Friday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 5 June, can be found below. Draw 1100.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

14, 23, 28, 40, 48. PowerBall: 3.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

3, 7, 26, 29, 48. PowerBall: 14.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R36 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R118 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 2.6.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 30 May, 2020 30.5.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 29 May, 2020 29.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


today in print

Read Today's edition