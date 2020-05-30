Lotto 30.5.2020 08:59 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 30 May, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 30 May, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 30 May, can be found below. Draw 2026.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

4, 13, 20, 23, 31, 46. Bonus: 28.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

8, 11, 20, 22, 45, 52. Bonus: 15.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

1, 20, 26, 36, 42, 48. Bonus: 11.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R4.5 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R7.7 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R800,000.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 29 May, 2020 29.5.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 27.5.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 26.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa ‘Cook Off’: Zimbabwe’s film that defied all odds to reach Netflix

Covid-19 Rugby and soccer only likely to return at level 1, says department

Covid-19 Covid-19 testing backlog is 96,480, government confirms

Motoring News June petrol price increase expected, diesel rationing starts

Courts British American Tobacco to take legal action over cigarette ban


today in print

Read Today's edition