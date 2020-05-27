Lotto 27.5.2020 08:59 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 27 May, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 27 May, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Wednesday, 27 May, can be found below. Draw 2025.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

3, 9, 15, 24, 39, 42. Bonus: 4.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

9, 17, 25, 44, 48, 51. Bonus: 18.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

4, 8, 14, 20, 29, 45. Bonus: 1.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R3 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R7.3 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R400,000.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 23 May, 2020 23.5.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 20.5.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 16 May, 2020 16.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition