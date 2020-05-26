Lotto 26.5.2020 09:01 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 26 May, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 26 May, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Tuesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 26 May, can be found below. Draw 1097.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

15, 25, 34, 39, 42. PowerBall: 4.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

5, 6, 26, 29, 49. PowerBall: 10.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R23 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R112 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 23 May, 2020 23.5.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 22 May, 2020 22.5.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 19 May, 2020 19.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SAMRC clears Glenda Gray of wrongdoing after she called lockdown rules ‘nonsense’

Courts Free State govt must pay millions to NPOs, court rules

Covid-19 NGO slams social development dept’s ‘aloofness’ to hunger crisis

Society ER24 declares ‘silly season’ open when alcohol ban lifts

World WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial as Covid-19 treatment


today in print

Read Today's edition