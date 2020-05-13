Lotto 13.5.2020 09:20 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 13 May, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Wednesday, 13 May, can be found below. Draw 2021.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 18. Bonus: 34.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

10, 18, 21, 22, 30, 40. Bonus: 24.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

14, 20, 32, 34, 44, 50. Bonus: 18.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R16 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R5.8 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R19.5 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

