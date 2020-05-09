Lotto 9.5.2020 09:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 9 May, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 9 May, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 9 May, can be found below. Draw 2020.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

26, 29, 40, 41, 45, 48. Bonus: 39.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

23, 26, 27, 38, 42, 44. Bonus: 12.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

8, 16, 19, 26, 41, 43. Bonus: 13.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at 14.5 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R5.3 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R19 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 8 May, 2020 8.5.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 6.5.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 5.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


today in print

Read Today's edition