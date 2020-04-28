Lotto 28.4.2020 09:01 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 28 April, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 28 April, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Tuesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 28 April, can be found below. Draw 1089.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

6, 12, 32, 36, 45. PowerBall: 4.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

9, 18, 37, 39, 48. PowerBall: 4.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R138 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R102 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
It turns out no one should have been buying lottery tickets at shops during lockdown 28.4.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 25 April, 2020 25.4.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 24 April, 2020 24.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight This wealth tax on the 1% richest in SA would net the coronavirus fight R143bn

Environment IN PICS: Orcas found frolicking in False Bay

Treatment News Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in Covid-19 trial

Environment Eskom charged with serious environmental offences

World White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against ‘enemy’


today in print

Read Today's edition