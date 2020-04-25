Lotto 25.4.2020 09:00 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 25 April, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 25 April, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Saturday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 25 April, can be found below. Draw 2016.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

4, 24, 36, 39, 44, 48. Bonus: 1.

 

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

2, 10, 15, 34, 40, 43. Bonus: 13.

 

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

8, 10, 18, 31, 35, 36. Bonus: 2.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R9 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R3.1 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R17 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 24 April, 2020 24.4.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 22.4.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 21.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals

Breaking News Confirmed Covid-19 infections rises to 4,220, with four new deaths


today in print

Read Today's edition