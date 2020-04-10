Lotto 10.4.2020 09:02 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 10 April, 2020

News24 Wire
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 10 April, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Friday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 10 April, can be found below. Draw 1084.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

7, 14, 22, 24, 41. PowerBall: 16.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

10, 13, 22, 27, 41. PowerBall: 4.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R105 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R87 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 7.4.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 4 April, 2020 4.4.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 3 April, 2020 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Clinging to the now, in the storm between the past and the future

Celebrities ‘I don’t know if he’s a sangoma.’ Mbalula explains why he’s charged his ‘friend’ Somizi

Columns Cele, do you hate booze so much because those thieves stole your whisky?

Covid-19 Lockdown has worked, says Ramaphosa as NICD head warns of ‘evolving epidemic’

Covid-19 Cops investigating Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown lunch


today in print

Read Today's edition