Lotto 8.4.2020 08:59 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 8 April, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 8 April, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Wednesday, 8 April, can be found below. Draw 2011.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

2, 8, 18, 29, 42, 43. Bonus: 34.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

6, 26, 28, 31, 38, 47. Bonus: 10.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

7, 23, 27, 40, 44, 50. Bonus: 41

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R8 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R5.5 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R13.2 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 4 April, 2020 4.4.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 1.4.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 28 March, 2020 28.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter

Business News Motsepe and Rupert make Forbes’ 2020 billionaires list … which has shrunk

World Trump threatens withholding funds from WHO, says it is ‘very China centric’

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng


today in print

Read Today's edition