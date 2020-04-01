Lotto 1.4.2020 08:59 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 1 April, 2020

Citizen reporter
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 1 April, 2020

Lotto balls. Picture: Stock

Here are the winning lottery numbers from Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Wednesday, 1 April, can be found below. Draw 2009.

 

Lotto winning numbers:

7, 15, 32, 42, 45, 51. Bonus: 1.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

1, 4, 8, 24, 32, 42. Bonus: 2.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

1, 7, 13, 23, 33, 40, . Bonus: 25.

 

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R3.5 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R3.8 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R11.5 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 28 March, 2020 28.3.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 25.3.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 24.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Personal Finance Lost your income? Your credit insurance could cover your payments for a year

Covid-19 Putting Africa in back of queue for ventilators will be detrimental for humanity – Pandor

Business News Sars refunds R2.4bn since Friday

Covid-19 Banks also come to the virus relief party


today in print

Read Today's edition