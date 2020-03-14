Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 14 March, 2020

The winning numbers from the live Lotto draw on Saturday, 14 March, can be found below. Draw 2004.

Lotto winning numbers:

15, 16, 17, 29, 37, 39. Bonus: 47.

Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers:

2, 5, 13, 24, 35, 44. Bonus: 43.

Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers:

12, 25, 26, 29, 37, 51. Bonus: 20.

The Lotto jackpot was estimated at R58 million.

The Lotto Plus 1 jackpot was estimated at R1.2 million.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was estimated at R8 million.

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.