Lotto 10.3.2020 09:01 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 10 March, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 10 March, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Tuesday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Tuesday, 10 March, can be found below. Draw 1075.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

6, 8, 24, 25, 50. PowerBall: 10.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

2, 3, 15, 32, 36. PowerBall: 5.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R52 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R63 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 07 March, 2020 7.3.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 6 March, 2020 6.3.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 3.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations

Politics I’ll see you in court over Tshwane, Maile tells DA


today in print

Read Today's edition