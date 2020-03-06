Lotto 6.3.2020 09:02 pm

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 6 March, 2020

Citizen reporter
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 6 March, 2020

PowerBall/Lotto Picture: iStock

Here are the winning PowerBall lottery numbers from Friday night’s live draw.

The winning numbers from the live PowerBall draw on Friday, 6 March, can be found below. Draw 1074.

 

PowerBall winning numbers:

6, 23, 26, 28, 47. PowerBall: 6.

PowerBall Plus winning numbers:

2, 16, 19, 36, 50. PowerBall: 15.

 

The PowerBall jackpot was estimated at R46 million.

The PowerBall Plus jackpot was estimated at R60 million.

 

For more details, please visit the National Lottery’s website. While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen can take no responsibility for any error in the results.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 3.3.2020
Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 29 February, 2020 29.2.2020
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results, Friday, 28 February, 2020 28.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


today in print

Read Today's edition